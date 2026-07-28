A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto in western Kyushu, Japan, on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a wave of reports from across South Korea from people who felt the tremors.

As of 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, 760 reports of shaking had been filed with the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the National Fire Agency.

By region, Busan recorded the most reports at 291, followed by Ulsan with 120, South Gyeongsang Province with 106, Changwon with 95 and North Gyeongsang Province with 68. Reports also came in from South Jeolla Province with 46, Incheon with 16, Gwangju with 9, North Jeolla Province with 5, Gyeonggi Province with 2 and Daegu and Jeju with 1 each.

No significant damage was reported. An instrumental intensity of 3 was detected mainly in southern regions — a level at which people indoors or on upper floors feel the shaking noticeably and parked vehicles rock slightly.

A Ministry of Interior and Safety official said the ministry was continuing to verify whether any Korean nationals in Japan had been affected.