The Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) announced Tuesday it is accepting applications from 10 companies for its 2026 G-Bio Funding Lab program, with a deadline of Aug. 14.

The G-Bio Funding Lab is a hands-on program launched this year for early-stage biotech startups that have strong technology but struggle to build investor-ready business models and market strategies.

The program combines specialized education tailored to the biotech industry with investment-linkage activities, aiming to raise participants' investment readiness and help them secure actual funding.

Applications are open to technology-based biotech companies, sole proprietors and prospective founders that have registered — or plan to register — a headquarters, branch, research institute or factory in Gyeonggi Province and have been in operation for seven years or less.

Eligible fields include drug development, medical devices, diagnostic kits, digital healthcare and biotech AI. Applications are accepted online until 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Selected companies will receive step-by-step support throughout the fundraising process. GBSA will first assess each company's investment readiness, technological strength and market potential, then provide a customized growth strategy and an investment-readiness research note.

The curriculum covers areas essential to biotech company growth, including development strategy, global expansion, regulatory approval, market entry and insurance reimbursement, patents and intellectual property, and finance and fundraising.

An investor relations (IR) capacity-building program will also run alongside the main curriculum. It will help companies refine their business models and market strategies from an investor's perspective, with step-by-step support covering IR storyline development, pitch deck refinement, pitching coaching, mock Q&A sessions and a simulated IR presentation.

Participants will be selected through document and presentation evaluations by late August, followed by an orientation session. The program itself will run from September through November.