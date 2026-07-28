South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday announced 56 economic policy tasks across three areas as part of its ninth elected-term agenda, aimed at achieving what it calls "vibrant livelihoods" for residents.

Kim In-su, director general of the provincial economy and trade bureau, outlined the policy direction at a briefing at the provincial office press center. The province said it would build on economic growth achieved during the eighth elected term by continuing policies linking investment, livelihoods and labor welfare.

In the investment and growth category, the province identified expansion of the Western South Gyeongsang Free Economic Zone and attraction of advanced-industry investment as its core priorities. The expansion targets seven districts in total, with the first phase covering 4.11 square kilometers in the Jinju-Sacheon area and 0.88 square kilometers for a marine leisure and tourism complex in Tongyeong. Total project costs are estimated at more than 1 trillion won ($682 million).

However, the expansion is currently at the stage of drafting a designation application to submit to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Before final designation can be granted, the project must clear several steps, including a preliminary consultation and feasibility review by the ministry, a report to the Free Economic Zone Committee, consultations with related ministries and a deliberation committee review.

"We are still in the early stage of preparing the application, and many steps remain, including consultations with central government ministries," a provincial official said. "We are aiming to have the designation officially announced within the governor's term."

Once the designation is announced, the province plans to establish a dedicated administrative body — the Western South Gyeongsang Free Economic Zone Authority — and pursue second- and third-phase expansions from 2028 to cover areas including Namhae, Hadong, Goseong and Sancheong.

The province will also launch a task force called the Gyeongnam Great Leap Advanced Industry Promotion Team to support advanced-industry investments by major companies including Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Aerospace, LG Electronics and Doosan Enerbility. It also plans to diversify exports by focusing on emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

In the livelihood and small-business category, the province plans to introduce a resident membership card offering benefits linked to transportation, culture, welfare and consumption. The card will be applied to the public sector first in 2028 before expanding to the private sector in 2029. The province also plans to support the digital transformation of small businesses through measures including expanding the product range on its e-Gyeongnam Mall platform, introducing live commerce and providing support for a public online food delivery service.

In the labor welfare and employment category, the province will introduce a local labor inspector system in line with the Labor Inspector Duties Act, which takes effect Dec. 8. South Gyeongsang Province plans to hire 80 of the 130 baseline staff positions first, strengthening prevention and oversight of labor law and industrial safety law compliance at workplaces with fewer than 30 employees.

The province also plans to expand tailored employment support for youth, middle-aged workers and vulnerable job seekers, develop an industrial workforce capable of responding to AI transformation and green transition, and broaden support for skilled foreign workers settling in the region.

The province said it intends to accelerate follow-up economic policy initiatives building on the achievements of the eighth elected term.