"I will create change that residents can feel. I have a duty and responsibility to prove that the people's choice — based on ability and the desire for change, not party affiliation or family ties — was the right one. I will keep my eyes on the roughly 40,000 residents of this county and nothing else."

Jeon Hwa-sik, who won the Seongju-gun chief post for the ninth elected term after a dramatic 46-vote victory on his third attempt as an independent candidate, sat down for an interview in his office Tuesday morning ahead of his inaugural press briefing. He said he would pursue a growth strategy spanning industry, agriculture and tourism to build "a county where people gather and stay."

The past eight years for Jeon were a period of patient resolve.

He swallowed defeat twice before — by 687 votes in 2018 and by 565 votes in 2022 — but consistently engaged with residents and built trust, ultimately earning their support.

He identified community unity as the top priority of his administration. "I will be the county chief for all residents, not a representative of any particular class or clan," he said. "I will resolve the divisions that arose during the election through harmony and cooperation, and build a new Seongju."

Reversing population decline is another central challenge. Jeon plans to attract businesses to create quality jobs, expand the supply of apartment housing, and actively support housing for young people and newlyweds so they can put down roots in the area. He also intends to complete the development of Seongju General Industrial Complex No. 3 ahead of schedule and accelerate efforts to bring in quality companies.

He will also focus administrative resources on strengthening the competitiveness of melon farming, Seongju's signature industry — expanding AI-based smart agriculture, modernizing facilities and opening overseas markets to raise added value. He said he would particularly push to expand exports to China, the world's largest consumer market.

In tourism, Jeon envisions building a stay-oriented tourism belt linking Seongjuho Lake and Gayasan, while pressing ahead with major infrastructure projects — including the East-West Axis 3 expressway, a six-lane expansion of National Route 30, and transit-oriented area development around a Seongju station on the Southern Inland High-Speed Railway — to lay the groundwork for regional growth.

His signature campaign pledge, a "Seongju-style rural basic income," will also be rolled out in stages.

The long-term goal is to provide 200,000 won ($136) per person per month in local currency through government pilot programs and central and provincial funding. As a first step, Jeon said he is reviewing a plan to pay 50,000 won per month using the county's own budget.

He also expressed a strong commitment to administrative reform. His first official act after taking office was to order the creation of a "We'll Find a Way" complaints office. "Rather than turning residents away by citing regulations, I will establish a culture of proactive administration that looks for solutions first," he said. "I will build an administration that residents can actually feel is changing and that they can trust."

On questions about joining a political party, Jeon drew a clear line. "I ran as an independent and on my third try earned the people's choice," he said. "I am the embodiment of fair and square. I have no intention of joining any particular party."

He also took a moment to express gratitude to his family. "When I think of my family, who were by my side throughout the campaign, I still tear up," he said. "Their sacrifice is what drives me to be more responsible."

In closing, Jeon said: "What residents want is not grand slogans but change that gradually improves their lives. I want to be judged by actions, not words, and to be known as 'ajeossi Hwa-sik' — someone they can come to comfortably at any time."