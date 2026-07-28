Gyeonggi Province claimed the overall title at the 38th Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Cup National Inline Speed Skating Championships, securing back-to-back victories after winning the event in 2025. The province had previously finished as runner-up in 2019 and third in 2022 and 2023.

Held in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, from July 24 through Aug. 4, the competition saw Gyeonggi Province clinch the repeat title on the strength of two double gold medalists in the elementary division — U Jeong-su (Gyeonggi PIC Inline Club) and Im Ha-neul (Gyeonggi National Sports) — along with consistent performances across all age groups.

Gyeonggi Province collected 10 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals in individual events, and added one gold, two silver and two bronze in team events. The overall standings are determined by combining placement points from first through sixth across all individual and team disciplines. Gyeonggi Province finished with 300 points, edging out runner-up North Chungcheong Province by 17 points. Busan, with 179 points, took third — the same position it held last year.

In the university and open division, Lee Gi-won of the Andong City Hall team in North Gyeongsang Province continued his strong form by finishing first in the dual time trial 200m and the 500m+D. He had won the most valuable player award at last month's 46th Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Cup National Inline Speed Skating Championships in Nonsan. In the women's division, Lee Ye-rim of the Nonsan City Hall team in South Chungcheong Province topped both the 500m+D and the 1,000m, her signature events, to join Lee Gi-won as a double gold medalist.

In the high school boys' division, Park Sung-hoon of South Chungcheong Province Physical Education High School swept the 500m+D, the 1,000m and the relay 3,000m to finish the meet as a triple gold medalist. Competition in the high school girls' division was so fierce that no athlete — including in team events — managed a double gold. In the dual time trial 200m, the top three finishers all set new meet records: Park Chae-eun of Gyeonggi Team S took first, followed by Kwon So-hui of South Chungcheong Province Physical Education High School in second and Jeong Da-yeon of Yeongnam Technical High School in Daegu in third.

The middle school boys' division produced two double gold medalists. Jang Min-gi of Daegu Dongbu Middle School set a new meet record en route to winning the 500m+D, then added the 1,000m title, while Choe Ye-jun claimed gold in both the points 5,000m and the elimination-plus-points 5,000m. In the middle school girls' division, Lee Yeon-seo of Danseong Middle School in North Chungcheong Province won the 1,000m, and Jeon Ye-seul of Jecheon Girls' Middle School in North Chungcheong Province took the points 5,000m; both then crossed the finish line first in the relay 3,000m to each earn two gold medals.

In the elementary division, Lee Cheol-u of North Jeolla Sports Club and Choe Ye-yun of Busan Super B Club each won two individual gold medals. Lee Cheol-u set a new meet record in the elimination 3,000m before winning the points 3,000m, while Choe Ye-yun topped both the dual time trial 200m and the points 3,000m. Choe Si-wan of the Osan City Roller Sports Federation in Gyeonggi Province also won the dual time trial 200m and took first in the relay 3,000m to finish with two gold medals.

Kim Gyeong-seok, president of the Korea Roller Sports Federation, expressed gratitude to all involved. He said the heat had not been as severe as initially feared but that organizers had taken extra care over athlete safety and wellbeing given the summer conditions. "Thanks to the athletes, the competition staff and the officiating team all cooperating so well, we were able to wrap up the event without any major incidents," he said. "With more competitions scheduled in August, we will do our best to ensure athletes can compete in a safe and comfortable environment."