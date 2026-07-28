As semiconductor shares — the engine of South Korea's stock market — tumbled Tuesday on peak-out fears, a post by a worker who suffered heavy losses on a leveraged SK hynix bet went viral online.

According to Blind, an anonymous community for office workers, a post titled "My life is ruined because of SK hynix leverage" appeared Saturday.

The author, identified only as A, said they work at a bank referred to as K Bank. A started investing 200 million won ($136,000) last October, building the portfolio to 400 million won by March through positions in SK hynix and semiconductor materials, parts and equipment stocks.

A then concluded that semiconductors were unlikely to see explosive gains and sold SK hynix shares at around 1 million won each, rotating into cosmetics, department store, semiconductor materials and ESS stocks. By May, the portfolio had grown to roughly 550 million won on a mark-to-market basis.

But SK hynix's continued rally made A anxious. "The more I studied, the more I felt semiconductors were still deeply undervalued," A wrote, explaining the decision to put roughly 700 million won into a 2x leveraged product on Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares bought on margin credit. "Now it's down to 220 million won," A added.

"Losing 500 million won in a month — I'm still up about 10 percent from where I started, but I'm under extreme stress," A said.

A then asked: "If I hadn't used 2x leverage, I could have lost 50 percent less. Is there anyone else out there whose life has been ruined by leverage like mine?"

A added: "For 10 years at work, I've only ever lost money on crypto and stocks. I finally thought I had built up some real wealth — and now my heart is breaking."

Online commenters were largely unsympathetic. "If you're up 10 percent, your life isn't ruined," wrote one. Others chimed in: "What's there to complain about?" "Ten percent profit and you're calling it a disaster?" "How much you make on the way up is luck; how much you protect on the way down is skill." "There are people deep in the red — this sounds like a first-world problem." "Leverage is gambling plus drugs." And: "Your life wasn't ruined by leverage — it was ruined by your own choices."