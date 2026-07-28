Ildong Pharmaceutical has launched two new pharmacy-exclusive eye health supplements under the Mega Lutein line.

Both products are built around a lutein-zeaxanthin complex extract designed to help maintain macular pigment density — which declines with age — and support dry eye relief. The two variants are Mega Lutein Pro, formulated with eye fatigue relief in mind, and Mega Lutein Omega, aimed at improving dry eyes. Each product features a different combination of functional ingredients so consumers can choose based on their eye health needs.

Mega Lutein Pro contains a lutein-zeaxanthin complex extract for macular pigment density maintenance, along with haematococcus extract (astaxanthin) at 12mg — the maximum daily intake permitted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety — to help relieve eye fatigue.

The product also includes vitamin A, which supports visual adaptation in low light and helps maintain skin and mucous membranes; vitamins C and E to protect cells from harmful free radicals; and zinc, needed for normal immune function and cell division.

Mega Lutein Omega contains the lutein-zeaxanthin complex extract alongside omega-3 for dry eye relief, supplied in a supercritical-extracted rTG form at 600mg per capsule. It also includes a range of additional functional ingredients: vitamins A, E, B1 and B2, zinc and selenium.