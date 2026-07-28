Gus Poyet, the 59-year-old Uruguayan who previously managed Jeonbuk Hyundai, has again made clear his desire to take charge of the South Korea national football team.

Poyet said Tuesday he has "a great deal of interest in the South Korea head coach position" and will throw his hat in the ring once the selection process begins, according to Sports Donga.

He added that he would apply even for an interim role. "I want to turn South Korea into a winning team," Poyet said. "I want to help reconnect the bond and trust with the fans that was broken after the World Cup."

Poyet has managed Brighton and Sunderland in England, AEK Athens in Greece, Real Betis in Spain, Bordeaux in France and the Greek national team. He also has prior ties to Korean football — he was among the final candidates and was interviewed during the process that ultimately led to the appointment of Hong Myung-bo, who later resigned after the World Cup. Last season, Poyet led Jeonbuk Hyundai to a domestic double, winning both the K League 1 and the Korea Cup.

The Korea Football Association plans to announce an open recruitment process for the head coach position this week. It has confirmed Venezuela on Oct. 2 and Uzbekistan on Oct. 6 — venue to be determined — as South Korea's A-match opponents in October. A sparring partner for September, which would mark the new coach's debut, has yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, the KFA said it will conduct an open hiring process for the head coach and coaching staff as a package, in line with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's regulations on national team selection and operations.