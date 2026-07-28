A maritime pedestrian bridge in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, partially collapsed Tuesday, temporarily stranding 17 tourists and anglers before all were rescued.

The middle pier and deck sections of the Boritdol Bridge in Janggil-ri, Guryongpo-eup, Nam-gu, gave way Tuesday afternoon. No casualties have been confirmed.

Fire authorities are conducting an underwater search to check for additional victims.

According to the city of Pohang and the Pohang Southern Fire Station, the collapse occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the bridge's middle pier and deck sections gave way. No injuries have been confirmed.

Seventeen people were stranded on the seaward section of the bridge before being rescued by fire authorities and civilian fishing vessels.

The Boritdol Bridge is a maritime pedestrian bridge connecting rocky coastal outcroppings to the shore. Residents and tourists walk across it to reach the rocks for fishing.

A review of closed-circuit television footage by city and fire officials showed no pedestrians were crossing the bridge at the moment of the collapse.

"We are conducting an underwater search to determine whether there are any casualties," a fire department official said.