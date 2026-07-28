Korean fans have been flooding social media with tributes following the death of Higashino Keigo, a towering figure in Japanese mystery fiction.

Columnist Heo Ji-ung was among the first to pay his respects, posting on social media shortly after news of Higashino's sudden death broke Monday. "Higashino Keigo, sensei — farewell. You made me happy for a long, long time," he wrote.

Broadcaster Oh Jeong-yeon also shared a news article about his death on her personal social media account Monday, writing: "My favorite author. I was reading one of his books just today. May he rest in peace."

Online memorial spaces set up by Kyobo Book Centre, Aladin and other booksellers have drawn an outpouring of farewell messages from fans, according to the publishing industry Tuesday. Readers left tributes including: "The sense of loss is immense," "I can't believe it," and "Thank you for teaching me the joy of reading. I hope you rest comfortably in a good place."

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced Monday that Higashino died Thursday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 68.

"The funeral was held as a private family service, and we offer our deepest condolences," the publisher said. "We also ask that members of the media refrain from approaching the bereaved family. We regretfully decline flowers, condolence money and telegrams."

The publisher added that details on any future memorial gathering would be announced as decisions are made.

"Higashino Keigo's bibliography spans 106 titles in all — from his debut work 'After School,' published in September 1986, to his latest, 'Eternal Memory,' due out Aug. 5," the publisher said. "We believe the countless stories he created will continue to captivate readers for years to come."

His works, many of which found a wide following in Korea — including "The Devotion of Suspect X," "White Nights," "A Fabricated Crime," "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store" and "The Guardian of the Camphor Tree" — sold about 108 million copies in Japan.