Fourth year running — free education for listed companies Sessions to cover latest accounting, tax and other practical strategies

Samil PwC announced it will co-host a series of regional finance and accounting seminars with the Korea Exchange's Small and Medium Enterprise Accounting Support Center across seven cities starting in late August.

Now in its fourth year since launching in 2023, the seminar series is designed to help listed companies in each region — including those in provincial areas with limited access to in-person training — build practical skills in finance, accounting and AI.

Samil PwC experts with hands-on industry experience will lead the sessions, targeting finance and internal accounting staff at companies listed on the Kosdaq, Konex and Kospi. Topics will cover accounting and taxation, internal controls, AI and digital applications, and strategies for responding to delisting risks.

This year's lecture topics include: major accounting issues and key points to watch when adopting Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS) 18, along with core audit focus areas; recent trends and improvement strategies for internal accounting management systems; updated delisting rules and response strategies; key developments in 2026 tax rulings, precedents and revised tax laws; and strategies for transitioning to an AI-native enterprise model, with case studies on agent use.

The seminar circuit opens in Busan on Aug. 31, followed by Daegu on Sept. 1, Daejeon on Sept. 2, Gwangju on Sept. 7, Incheon on Sept. 10, Pangyo on Sept. 14 and Seoul on Sept. 16. Pangyo has been added to the lineup this year to improve access for listed companies in the greater Seoul area. The Incheon and Daejeon sessions will be co-organized with the local chambers of commerce, and all venues outside Seoul will hold a dinner with topic-specific Q&A sessions after the lectures.

"The practical skills needed on the ground are changing rapidly as the accounting and disclosure environment surrounding listed companies evolves and AI adoption spreads," said Yoon Hoon-soo, chief executive of Samil PwC. "We will expand substantive education and support so that companies in each region can effectively leverage the latest regulatory developments and AI technology trends."

Meanwhile, the Small and Medium Enterprise Accounting Support Center was established at the Korea Exchange in October 2022 as a follow-up measure under the government's plan to ease the accounting burden on small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides accounting consultations, financial statement preparation consulting and accounting capacity-building education to small and mid-sized listed companies that struggle with financial reporting due to a shortage of qualified personnel.

Attendance is free, though parking fees apply. Detailed schedules and registration information for each region are available on the Korea Exchange's SME Accounting Support Center website, "Hoegyedoume."

Samil PwC — which operates on a June fiscal year — posted sales of 1.11 trillion won ($757 million) for the fiscal year ended June 2025, up about 8.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. Operating profit for the same period surged 55.6 percent year-on-year to about 25.4 billion won, reflecting both top-line growth and improved profitability.