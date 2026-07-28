The Seocho-gu Council (Speaker Yu Ji-ung) held an anti-corruption education session Friday for its lawmakers and staff to promote a culture of integrity in public service.

The session was organized in accordance with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's "2026 Anti-Corruption Education Operating Guidelines" to advance transparent legislative activities.

Kim Hyo-gwang, head of the Clean Human Rights Management Research Institute, led the session under the theme "Raising Sensitivity to Four Key Risks," covering the Act on the Prohibition of Improper Solicitation and Graft, the Act on the Prevention of Conflicts of Interest, and the codes of conduct for lawmakers and public officials.

"I hope this session serves as an opportunity to accurately understand the relevant systems and apply them to our legislative work," Speaker Yu said. "We will do our utmost to become a council trusted by residents through clean and fair legislative activities."