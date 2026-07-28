People Power Party lawmaker Jo Kyung-tae spoke Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at the National Assembly's media center in Yeouido, Seoul, on a disciplinary case brought against him by the Central Ethics Committee. Jo was referred to the committee after allegedly calling lawmakers from the Democratic Party of Korea and other parties during a plenary session to elect Park Deok-heum as the opposition-designated deputy speaker of the National Assembly, urging them to vote against Park.