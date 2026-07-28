JS Engineering & Architecture, a construction engineering firm based in Hoengseong-gun, Gangwon Province, took the grand prize — the top honor — at the 8th Gangwon Jobs Award ceremony.

Founded in 2021, JS Engineering has grown within five years to annual sales of more than 5 billion won ($3.41 million) and a workforce of about 80 employees. The company was recognized for its employee welfare programs and employment stability, having won an excellence award in 2024 before claiming the grand prize this year, demonstrating its continued growth potential.

Seven companies received excellence awards: Daejin Logistics (Wonju), BIO Protech (Wonju), Bericom (Chuncheon), Sewon (Wonju), Ibex Medical Systems, K2N (Wonju) and Hyundai C&E (Yanggu). Special awards went to Bugil Electric (Donghae) and BR Pharm (Wonju).

Gangwon Province said the winning companies earned high marks for presenting proactive growth strategies and job-creation plans rather than resting on their current achievements, and for actively expanding their business scope.

The companies also drew praise for operating a range of welfare programs designed to improve employee satisfaction, including support for monthly rent and education costs.

Winners receive a package of benefits: a trophy and a TV promotional feature — about 10 minutes for the grand-prize winner and about five minutes for excellence and special-award winners; preferential access to small and medium-sized enterprise development funds, with a 2.5 percent interest rate and a loan ceiling of 1.2 billion won; priority selection and maximum funding of 20 million won under the workplace environment improvement project; bonus points in the quantitative evaluation for the Century Promising Enterprise designation; bonus points in the quantitative evaluation for the domestic market development project (total marketing support); and a three-year deferral of local tax audits.

The ceremony, held at Sky Convention in Chuncheon, drew about 100 attendees, including Gangwon Governor Woo Sang-ho, Gangwon Provincial Assembly Speaker Park Gil-seon, provincial assembly members, representatives of the winning companies, heads of economic organizations and representatives of past award recipients.

"The companies honored at the Jobs Awards are leading firms in the province that attract talented local workers, help young people put down roots in the region, and put into practice a model of mutual benefit between businesses and employees," Governor Woo said.

He added that the provincial government under its ninth elected administration would serve as a steadfast partner to outstanding local companies, work to attract future advanced industries and jointly nurture "Gangwon-style industries" in which the province excels. "We will build a virtuous cycle in which Gangwon's young talent works at Gangwon companies," he said.