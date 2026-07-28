Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corp. (GH) announced Tuesday that it had successfully concluded its "2026 Public Procurement Consulting Event."

Of the 94 companies that applied, 63 were selected based on their publicly certified products — including goods made by workers with severe disabilities, innovative products and technology-developed items. The selected firms held roughly 200 one-on-one consultations with procurement officers from 14 of GH's ordering departments, exploring concrete business opportunities.

The event, first held in 2024, is now in its third year. Participation has grown steadily each year — from 41 companies in 2024 to 53 in 2025 and 63 this year. GH plans to continue holding the event to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in Gyeonggi Province and contribute to revitalizing the local economy.

Through initiatives such as this consulting event and the introduction of a mutual-benefit payment system, GH ranked first among public institutions nationwide in the share of purchases from small and medium-sized enterprises for two consecutive years. Its SME procurement rate stood at 94.7 percent in 2024 and 94.8 percent in 2025.

"We will continue to roll out innovative support policies so that technologically capable small and medium-sized enterprises can grow into strong niche companies through the public procurement market," GH President Kim Yong-jin said.