Amid a sweltering heat wave with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius, Gangseo-gu District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon visited a construction site Tuesday to inspect heat illness prevention measures for workers.

Jin visited a small-scale construction site in Deungchon-dong, carefully reviewing workers' conditions and the site's heat safety management practices.

After receiving a briefing on workplace safety management, Jin focused on whether the site was complying with heat illness prevention guidelines, ensuring adequate rest breaks and providing cooling gear to workers.

He particularly urged site managers to regularly monitor workers' health when extreme heat advisories are in effect and to strictly follow the five key heat illness prevention guidelines.

During the site inspection, the district office's architecture division and Lotte Chilsung jointly ran the "31·33 Cool Time" campaign.

The district distributed heat illness prevention leaflets to workers and others on site, outlining the heat safety rules that must be observed at worksites.

The key guidelines cover: adjusting work hours and taking appropriate rest breaks when the apparent temperature reaches 31 degrees Celsius or above; guaranteeing rest breaks of at least 20 minutes every two hours when the apparent temperature hits 33 degrees Celsius or above; and implementing heat illness prevention measures.

The campaign targets 20 small-scale construction sites that lack the safety personnel and rest facilities found at larger sites. The district plans to verify compliance with heat safety rules and supply bottled water and sports drinks to sites identified as particularly vulnerable. Lotte Chilsung is supporting the campaign by producing promotional materials and providing vehicles for site visits.

"Safety accidents occur when safety rules are not followed, regardless of a worker's experience level," Jin said. "Since workers on site are exposed to extreme heat for long hours, I urge them to strictly observe the five key heat illness prevention guidelines."