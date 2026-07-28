Lee Im-saeng, the former technical director of the Korea Football Association, has submitted a notice of absence for the association's hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Kookmin Ilbo reported Tuesday that Lee cited his new employment at Cambodian club Nagaworld FC as the reason he cannot attend.

Lee had earlier spearheaded the appointment of then-national team head coach Hong Myung-bo in July 2024.

Park Hang-seo, the former KFA vice president and head of the North and Central America World Cup support committee, also submitted a notice of absence.

Park took over as head coach of Thailand's Kanchanaburi FC on July 1 and said in his notice that his duties abroad make it difficult to be away for an extended period.

Former KFA president Chung Mong-gyu and former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo have yet to submit any notice of absence.