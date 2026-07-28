Korea Zinc announced Tuesday it has signed a three-way MOU with the city of Ulsan and the Korea Fisheries Resources Agency to pursue a marine forest restoration project.

The project aims to restore and manage marine ecosystems by planting seaweed and improving conditions for marine life to thrive. Korea Zinc joined the initiative to help preserve the ocean ecosystem near its Onsan Smelter in Ulsan.

Under the agreement, the parties will work in the waters off Pyeongdong, Seogsaeng-myeon, Ulju-gun — including establishing a seaweed spore propagation complex and improving seaweed habitat conditions. Korea Zinc will fund the project with 100 million won ($68,200), while the Korea Fisheries Resources Agency handles operational management. The city of Ulsan will provide administrative support to keep the project on track.

As a first step, the parties plan to replant lost seaweed species and transplant new ones. They will also systematically document and monitor the progress of the marine forest and the growth condition of the seaweed.

To support stable seaweed growth, the project will manage populations of grazing animals — such as sea urchins and top shells — that feed on seaweed. Underwater cleanup activities to collect marine waste, including discarded nets and ropes, are also planned. Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter will additionally organize coastal cleanup volunteer activities for its employees in collaboration with local fishing village cooperatives.

After the project is completed, the parties will conduct effectiveness assessments through diving surveys and ongoing monitoring. The evaluations will comprehensively examine seaweed growth and distribution as well as changes in marine life populations.

"Preserving a healthy marine ecosystem near our operations is an important responsibility for a company that grows together with the local community," said Kim Seung-hyeon, head of Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter. "We will faithfully carry out this marine forest project and continue to expand activities that promote coexistence with the community."

Meanwhile, Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a recent donation of 2.9 tons of white rice — 143 bags of 20 kilograms each — worth 10 million won to the Ulju Southern Senior Welfare Center.