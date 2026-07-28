Gangwon Province has closed out the "Rise" phase of its innovation and growth initiative and raised the curtain on the "Anchor" stage, a new drive focused on cultivating talent among young students in the region.

Governor Woo Sang-ho, joined by presidents of more than 10 Gangwon universities and representatives of over 10 talent development institutions and organizations, held the "Gangwon Anchor Declaration Ceremony" at Sodam Square Gangwon in Chuncheon on Tuesday, formally announcing the launch of the Gangwon Anchor framework for regional growth and talent development.

The ceremony was organized to publicize a new policy vision following the Ministry of Education's restructuring of its Regional Innovation-Centered University Support System (RISE) into the Gangwon Anchor framework for regional growth and talent development.

Under the Anchor stage, Gangwon Province's private sector, government, industry and universities plan to work together to train the talent companies need locally and build a virtuous cycle leading young people to employment and settlement in the region.

About 20 members of the Gangwon Anchor Committee attended the event, including Governor Woo, the former chair of the central RISE committee, Gangwon Province Office of Education Superintendent Kang Sam-yeong, university presidents from across the province, and heads of innovation institutions and business organizations.

A declaration performance using hologram buttons and LED lighting conveyed the message that Gangwon Anchor drops a firm anchor in the region, and that the region, universities and industry grow together to open Gangwon's future.

The Gangwon Anchor initiative will be driven by three core directions: student-centered education, outcomes-focused results and broad inter-regional connectivity.

Under the framework, companies will present the type of talent they need, universities will operate curricula to match those needs, and the provincial government will serve as a platform connecting companies and universities.

Gangwon Province will use the ceremony as an opportunity to unify the names of related projects and policies under the Gangwon Anchor framework.

Building on those three core directions, the province plans to move forward in earnest with company-tailored talent development, expansion of employment-linked curricula and support for young people to settle in the region.

Through these efforts, the province aims to build a Gangwon-style talent ecosystem in which young people stay, companies grow and the region develops together.

"The Gangwon Anchor declaration today is not a simple name change — it is the starting point for shifting the framework of talent policy from university-centered to student-centered," Governor Woo said. "Just as important as attracting companies is nurturing the talent the region needs and creating a virtuous cycle in which young people settle in Gangwon." He called on universities, companies and innovation institutions to join forces so that young people can study, find jobs and put down roots in Gangwon, and said the province would actively push forward to make Gangwon Anchor a solid foundation for regional growth and youth settlement.