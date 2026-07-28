Jin Air announced Tuesday it will launch twice-weekly service to Yichang, a city in China's Hubei Province known for its history, culture and sweeping natural scenery, beginning Sept. 17.

The Incheon–Yichang route will operate every Thursday and Sunday from Sept. 17 through Oct. 11. Outbound flights depart Incheon International Airport at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at Yichang Airport at 10:55 p.m. local time, while return flights leave Yichang at 11:55 p.m. and land in Incheon at 4:05 a.m. the following day. The flight takes approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

From Oct. 12 through Nov. 29, coinciding with the autumn peak travel season, the airline will increase frequency to four times a week, operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Yichang is one of Hubei Province's key cities and is connected to Zhangjiajie by road, making it a popular gateway for combined travel itineraries. With the new service, passengers will be able to visit Zhangjiajie's landmark attractions — including Tianmen Mountain, Yuanjiajie and Shili Gallery — on more convenient schedules.

Jin Air plans to build out its China network by adding the Yichang route on top of its Qingdao and Yantai services, which resume in August.

"With China's visa-free policy making travel more accessible and the short flight time keeping things easy, we hope passengers will create unforgettable memories in the heart of nature," a Jin Air official said. "We will continue to improve passenger convenience and strengthen our route competitiveness through competitive fares and convenient schedules."

To mark the China network expansion, Jin Air is running a promotion offering up to 15 percent off fares on the Incheon–Qingdao and Incheon–Yantai routes through Saturday. The discounted tickets are valid for travel through Oct. 24 and still include the airline's standard free checked baggage allowance of 15 kilograms.

The Incheon–Qingdao route resumes Aug. 8 with six weekly flights, increasing to daily service from September. The Incheon–Yantai route will begin daily service from Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, Jin Air has been stepping up efforts to improve the passenger experience. Last month, the airline expanded its pre-order in-flight meal menu to include options such as plain fried chicken, sweet-and-spicy seasoned chicken, cheese-loaded combination pizza and a spicy-tangy whelk noodle dish.