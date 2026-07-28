The third tour of the professional billiards PBA season is underway.

The Professional Billiards Association (PBA) held an opening ceremony Tuesday at the Goyang Kintex PBA Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, launching the SY PBA-LPBA Championship — the third tour of the 2026-2027 season.

PBA President Yoon Young-dal, Vice President Jang Sang-jin and SY Vice Chairman Hong Sung-kyun, owner of the professional billiards team SY Builders, attended the ceremony.

SY is hosting the third tour of the season and has co-organized PBA events since the 2023-2024 season, now in its fourth year of partnership. The company also operates SY Builders, which finished fifth at the PBA Team League Gwangmyeong City Tour 2026-2027 earlier this month.

At the opening ceremony, SY Vice Chairman Hong delivered a welcoming address. "Wins and losses become part of the record, but giving everything until the very end stays in people's memories," he said. "Every player who refuses to give up and delivers their best will be the true star of this stage."

PBA President Yoon declared the tournament open, saying, "Every year, the SY Championship has produced unforgettable matches and compelling stories. I look forward to seeing which players capture the attention of billiards fans around the world this time."

Competition began immediately after the ceremony, with PBA round-of-128 matches including Seo Hyeon-min vs. Yoon Yong-je and Mori Yusuke (Japan) vs. Kim Do-kyun. The LPBA final is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 2, with the PBA final — carrying a top prize of 100 million won ($68,200) — set to conclude the tournament on Monday, Aug. 3.