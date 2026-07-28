Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, met with Shin Jang-sik, the new leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, on Tuesday, expressing hope that the two parties could "build an even broader framework for cooperation and work through the many challenges ahead."

Shin paid a courtesy call to the Democratic Party's leadership office following his inauguration. Han told him that "the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party are comrades who have shared every hardship together, and partners who will lead the great social reform ahead."

Han said the two parties had "blocked the Dec. 3 emergency martial law declaration, shared body heat in the bitter cold, achieved the impeachment of insurrection ringleader Yoon Suk Yeol, and together built a government of popular sovereignty." He added that both parties were "running toward the same goals — the success of the Lee Jae Myung government, the completion of prosecutorial reform, and the restoration of people's livelihoods."

Han also referenced Shin's acceptance speech, in which Shin pledged to "complete prosecutorial reform 100 percent," saying the principle of fully separating investigation from indictment "has never once wavered." He expressed hope that the two parties could "complete prosecutorial reform together by passing the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act at this week's plenary session."

Shin said he hoped to revive the spirit of what he called the "Kisses Space Alliance" — a coalition formed to fight "the aliens invading the democratic Republic of Korea." He said the spirit of that alliance "is written and embedded in the declaration that the five opposition parties and civic groups in the public square jointly proclaimed at the time."

Shin also invoked the example of former Swedish Prime Minister Tage Erlander, who held weekly Thursday dinners with opposition figures and others to mediate conflicts — a gathering known as the "Thursday Club." He proposed that "the floor leadership of the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Democratic Party meet regularly, even without a specific reason."