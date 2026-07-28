Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun attended the "July 2026 Intensive Disinfection Day" event Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Gyeongui Line Forest Park.

The Mapo-gu Health Center and the Saemaul Autonomous Disinfection Volunteer Corps led the event as a public-private effort to prevent infectious diseases during the summer.

Saemaul volunteer teams conducted simultaneous disinfection operations at Gyeongui Line Forest Park, the main assembly point, as well as at Saetter Neighborhood Park and infection-prone areas across various dong.

Yoo joined the volunteers directly, donning spray disinfection equipment to take part in the operation. He also expressed gratitude to corps members for their work on behalf of the community despite the intense heat.

"I am grateful to the Saemaul Autonomous Disinfection Volunteer Corps members who joined us for the intensive disinfection day from early in the morning," Yoo said. "Since you are continuing your work in the field even in this extreme heat, I ask that you put safety above all else and pay close attention to following safety guidelines and taking care of your health."

The roughly 80-member Saemaul Autonomous Disinfection Volunteer Corps has been conducting regular disinfection operations focused on vulnerable areas across the district's dong from April through October.

Mapo-gu also plans to hold three "Intensive Disinfection Day" events in total through September and will provide additional disinfection vehicles to dong that lack sufficient equipment to ensure thorough, uninterrupted operations.