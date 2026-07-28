Nowon-gu District Mayor Seo Jun-oh hosted a safety education session for participants in the 2026 second-half Donghang public jobs program Tuesday morning at a small auditorium on the sixth floor of the Nowon-gu district office, offering words of encouragement to those taking part in the initiative.

The session, designed to strengthen safety awareness and prevent workplace accidents, drew 138 public jobs program participants. Park Chang-ju, a deputy director at the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, led the training, covering practical safety guidelines and emergency response procedures — including fall prevention, musculoskeletal disorder prevention and risk assessment.

Seo visited the training venue to thank participants for their efforts and urged them to follow safety rules to prevent accidents. Nowon-gu has also been working to create a safe working environment for program workers ahead of the summer heat, distributing neck fans, arm sleeves, hats and sun sticks.

"I am grateful for the hard work of all program participants, and I urge everyone to follow safety guidelines and stay healthy on the job," Seo said. "Nowon-gu will make worker safety its top priority and do its utmost to create an environment where people can work with peace of mind."