BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of BMW, will offer the BMW F 900 GS Enduro Pro Edition exclusively through its BMW Motorrad Shop Online in Korea starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with only six units available.

The F 900 GS Enduro Pro Edition is based on the mid-class BMW F 900 GS, a motorcycle built for off-road performance, and adds the Enduro Pro Package — which further enhances rough-terrain capability — along with dedicated off-road tires. The exterior features the "Style GS Trophy" finish, combining Racing Blue Metallic, Racing Red and Light White to project a dynamic look.

The model comes equipped with sports suspension designed to boost off-road performance. Up front, a fully adjustable 45mm Showa inverted fork handles the work, while the rear uses a fully adjustable ZF Sachs spring strut with an auxiliary tank, allowing riders to fine-tune both front and rear suspension to suit road conditions and riding environments.

A handlebar adjuster machined from forged aluminum raises the bar 24mm higher than on the standard model, giving riders a more stable posture and easier control in off-road conditions where standing while riding is the norm.

The bike also rides on off-road tires with a distinctive block tread pattern, delivering strong grip and traction on slippery, uneven surfaces covered in mud or gravel. It also features the M Endurance chain, which carries a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating to reduce friction.

Power comes from an 895cc water-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 105 horsepower and a maximum torque of 9.5 kg·m. Paired with a titanium Akrapovič sport rear silencer, the setup delivers a dynamic and full-bodied exhaust note.

Riding Modes Pro is also included. On top of the standard Rain and Road modes, the edition adds a Dynamic mode for extracting the full performance of the F 900 GS Enduro Pro on paved roads, and an Enduro mode optimized for off-road riding.

Additional standard features include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) for optimal grip in any situation, ABS Pro for stable braking through corners, keyless ride, a tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control and a tinted windshield. The motorcycle comes with a three-year warranty valid worldwide with no mileage limit.

The F 900 GS Enduro Pro Edition is priced at 23.8 million won ($16,200), including VAT.

Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad has been expanding its customer touchpoints through a range of marketing initiatives, including the recent launch of "Epic Riders Club," a mission-based tour program set across Gangwon Province in which participants collect cards and explore designated riding spots to complete challenges.