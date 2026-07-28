Chef Jeong Ho-young has shared his experience dealing with an abusive customer at his restaurant.

Jeong appeared on KBS2 variety program "Maljasho" on Monday, speaking candidly about the realities of the restaurant industry and the challenges of running a dining establishment.

"Japanese restaurants serve sashimi, right? But there was a customer who brought their own sashimi from outside and demanded that we set up choganjang — a vinegared chili paste — and soy sauce for them," Jeong said.

He said he politely explained it was not possible, but the customer would not accept the explanation.

Jeong also said he had been physically assaulted by a customer.

"The food came out late. There were parts where our service fell short. But that customer kicked the cash register and shoved my shoulder," he said.

He said the customer then threatened him. "That customer even said, 'I'll make sure you go out of business,'" Jeong said. "I was taken aback that someone could get that angry just because the food was a little slow."

He said the pressure of running a well-known restaurant weighs on him constantly. "Because I'm known, a lot of customers come. That means I feel the pressure to satisfy them. If I don't keep working harder, they won't come back — I have to put in the effort to bring customers back. I try to be at the store myself," he said.