A hiker who illegally entered a restricted zone on Sanbangsan — a nationally designated cultural heritage site in Jeju — and climbed to its summit has been fined.

The Jeju District Court's Criminal Division 1, presided over by Judge Oh So-hyeon, recently convicted a man identified only as A on charges of violating the Cultural Heritage Protection Act and fined him 5 million won ($3,410).

According to the indictment, A entered a "restricted access" zone on Sanbangsan in Sagye-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo at around 5:36 a.m. on June 11, 2023, and climbed to the summit.

Entering a restricted access zone requires prior application and approval from the head of the Cultural Heritage Administration through the relevant local government. A was found to have entered without authorization.

A had logged his Sanbangsan climb on a GPS-based hiking and outdoor activity platform, and the court reviewed that post along with investigation records as evidence.

Sanbangsan, designated Scenic Site No. 77, has had access restrictions in place from 2012 through the end of 2031 on areas above Sanbang Gulsa — a cave temple on the mountainside — and near the cliffs around the summit, to prevent damage. The area also carries significant risks of falling rocks and falls.

General visitors may only view the mountain along a designated path from the ticket booth up to Sanbang Gulsa on the hillside. A has appealed the first-instance ruling.