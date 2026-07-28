The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and its member sports federations have again called on relevant authorities to restore access to their offices at the Olympic Park handball arena in Seoul, saying the prolonged lockout is disrupting their day-to-day operations.

The arena, which served as a ballot-counting center for the June 3 local elections, has been sealed off for 54 days following protests over a ballot shortage. The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are now also 54 days away.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and its member federations held a joint press conference Tuesday at the National Assembly's communication hall, alongside the office of Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker Kim Jae-won, to outline the administrative difficulties caused by the access restrictions and urge a swift resolution.

"We deeply sympathize with the need for the National Assembly to conduct a parliamentary investigation into this important national matter without disruption, and we fully respect its purpose and intent," the groups said. "However, while the lockout of our offices drags on, member federations continue to find themselves unable to carry out even basic administrative tasks."

They added that computer equipment and administrative records needed for their work remain inside the offices, making it extremely difficult to perform essential duties. They said they are particularly concerned that preparations for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Summer Asian Games may be disrupted.

The member federations asked the National Assembly and other relevant authorities to allow access to the offices and the removal of essential materials, provided that fully transparent procedures are in place to prevent any erosion of public trust in the storage and management of ballot boxes and voting materials and to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.