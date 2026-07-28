Police have launched an investigation after two sisters in their 40s were found dead at a park in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.

A passerby on a morning walk found the two women collapsed at a park in Joyang-dong, Sokcho, at around 4:29 a.m. Tuesday and called for help, police said.

Officers and fire department personnel who responded confirmed the women were dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as sisters who lived in Seoul. No suicide note or other written materials were found at the scene.

Police are conducting a forensic examination and investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.