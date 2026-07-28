Kumho Tire will hold a free tire safety inspection campaign at major highway rest stops nationwide for customers traveling during the summer vacation season, the company announced.

The campaign will take place at four highway rest stops: Gapyeong (toward Chuncheon), Yeoju (toward Gangneung), Jeongan Albam (toward Suncheon) and Haman (toward Suncheon). The Yeoju, Jeongan Albam and Haman locations will operate Wednesday through Friday, July 29-31, while the Gapyeong location will run Thursday and Friday, July 30-31.

Customers visiting the participating rest stops can receive free tire safety checks from Kumho Tire specialists, including inspections of tire appearance and tread wear, air pressure checks and top-ups, and wheel balance checks and adjustments.

On-site staff will also provide guidance on proper tire maintenance and one-on-one consultations. Participants who have their tires inspected will receive a complimentary gift.

"We put together this free inspection service so that customers can enjoy safe and comfortable driving amid the increased traffic that comes with the vacation season," said Choi Jun-seong, head of Kumho Tire's quality service team. "We hope drivers will use our free inspection service to ensure their safety on the road and have a wonderful vacation."