Busan city announced Tuesday it will hold the 2026 Bukhang Ocean SUP Festa at Bukhang Waterfront Park and the adjacent landmark site for 10 days starting Friday.

Now in its second year, the festival was organized to activate the Bukhang redevelopment waterfront area as an open marine cultural space and to inject vitality into the commercial districts of the original city center during the summer holiday season.

This year's edition marks the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan and the 150th anniversary of the opening of Busan Port. The city, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Jung-gu, Dong-gu, the Busan Port Authority, the Busan Meditation Association and the Busan Cinema Center are among the public institutions and private organizations joining forces to present the festival as Bukhang's signature summer event.

The festival runs daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. across three themed zones: a marine leisure experience zone, a healing culture and performance zone, and a food, exhibition and market zone.

The marine leisure experience zone offers stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) on the scenic waterway at Bukhang Waterfront Park. Also available are a children's inflatable pool called the Kids SUP Pool, moon boats and UFO boats organized by Jung-gu, and water bicycles and kayaking organized by Dong-gu.

The healing culture and performance zone features programs designed to capture the mood of a midsummer night. A sunset picnic zone and a DJ music box will operate at the landmark site, and "Bukhang Night" — a program blending indie band, fusion gugak and jazz performances — will also be held there. At the staircase plaza near the waterfront park entrance, a "Starlight Busking" event organized by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will add to the festival atmosphere.

On Saturday and Aug. 8, the waterfront park will host "Luminous Run," a nighttime running program, while the lawn plaza will stage "Heum-SUP Show," a water-play performance. Saturday will also feature a citizen healing meditation program organized by the Busan Meditation Association. On Aug. 7, "Bukhang Open Cinema" will screen the film "Once" against the backdrop of the Bukhang night skyline.

The food, exhibition and market zone will feature gourmet food trucks and a flea market, along with hands-on activities such as making keyrings and keycaps. A sculpture called "Bugi" will be installed along the scenic waterway.

The opening ceremony takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the lawn plaza of Bukhang Waterfront Park, where singer and actor Lee Seung-gi will perform.