Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Tuesday called on related ministries to act swiftly on the outcomes of President Lee Jae-myung's tour of the United States and South America, urging them to ensure the results translate into changes that citizens and businesses can feel.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting she chaired at Government Complex Seoul, Han said the tour would position South Korea to build an AI cooperation network with countries around the world and "emerge as an indispensable core nation in the global AI supply chain."

She added that South Korea would also expand its supply chain for critical minerals, energy and other essential resources through close cooperation with resource-rich South American nations. "All public officials must faithfully carry out their duties during the president's tour, leaving no room for negligence in state affairs, including safety management," she said.

Turning to the economy, Han acknowledged that exports had recently posted strong results, but cautioned that "uncertainty in the Middle East persists, and conditions at home and abroad remain challenging, with new US tariff measures and a worsening youth employment situation."

She noted that even while traveling abroad, the president had attended to livelihood measures such as a ceiling on oil prices and a fuel tax cut, and urged the cabinet to match that effort. "The cabinet must not let its guard down for even a moment and must do its utmost for livelihood stability and economic growth," she said.

On suicide prevention policy, Han asked ministers to closely review whether measures were working as intended on the ground and to address any shortcomings.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline at 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.

On the heat wave, Han said temperatures in some areas were forecast to approach 40 degrees Celsius, calling this week "a truly critical juncture." She directed related ministries to inspect heat-vulnerable sites — including low-income rooming houses, workplaces and construction sites — with an intensity that might seem excessive.