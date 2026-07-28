Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon said he will request a filibuster if the Democratic Party of Korea brings a bill to abolish prosecutors' supplementary investigation powers to a plenary floor vote.

Han said Tuesday on his Facebook page that he would request a filibuster if the Democratic Party puts the bill to a floor vote — expected Thursday — to explain to the public "why abolishing supplementary investigations will cause them suffering."

The Democratic Party has announced plans to pass an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act — which would strip prosecutors of their supplementary investigation powers — at a National Assembly plenary session on Thursday. The People Power Party is considering mounting a filibuster to block the bill.

Han had previously opposed abolishing supplementary investigation powers, warning it would "increase harm to the public." He has urged the Democratic Party to reconsider the legislation, including by sending personal letters directly to Democratic Party lawmakers proposing an open debate on the matter.