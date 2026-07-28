The Korea Health Functional Food Association will partner with the Korea Productivity Center (KPC) to hold the "2026 Health Functional Food Industry Global ESG & Supply Chain Response Special Training" on Sept. 9, open to workers in the health functional food industry.

In global markets, transaction standards have expanded beyond product quality to include supply chain management, ESG compliance and adherence to customer codes of conduct (CoC). The EU in particular has tightened supply chain due diligence and sustainability-related regulations, and ESG demands from global business partners continue to grow.

In response, the association has structured the training as a practice-oriented course covering global supply chain and trade regulation trends, customer ESG requirements and codes of conduct, supply chain risk management, and case studies and response strategies.

The sessions will be led by KPC consultants with years of experience on ESG-related projects, who will share real-world corporate response cases and practical know-how applicable in the field.

The training is free of charge, with registration open on a first-come, first-served basis to workers in the health functional food industry and employees of related companies, capped at 100 participants. Eligible attendees include company representatives, quality control managers, QA and QC staff, regulatory affairs (RA) personnel, and those responsible for exports and supply chain management (SCM).

"We have prepared industry-tailored practical training so that companies can effectively respond to the changing global environment," an association official said.