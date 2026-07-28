Lotte Shopping's e-commerce platform Lotte On will run its monthly "Last Chance" sale for three days, from Wednesday through Friday.

This month's Last Chance event, timed ahead of the peak summer vacation season, will feature a range of summer products — from cooling items and beachwear to swimwear and sleep-aid goods — across its summer seasonal lineup.

During the event, shoppers will receive a stackable 10 percent "Last Chance" coupon. An additional 10 percent discount is available when paying with Kakao Pay.

A "Today's Pick" section will also run daily, spotlighting new products at special prices. On Wednesday, the first day, featured items will include Brielle infant bubble cleanser, Rapsyn fabric deodorizer, White Sand bonnet hat and Aveda Miracle Oil.

Kim Eun-su, head of Lotte On's brand marketing team, said she hopes shoppers "enjoy last-minute vacation shopping at a great value with a range of benefits."