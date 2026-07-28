Nearly 190,000 small business owners who received closure payouts have relaunched their businesses and rejoined Yellow Umbrella, a mutual aid scheme for micro and small enterprises. The figures suggest the program is playing a key role as a financial springboard for entrepreneurs making a second attempt after shutting down.

The Korea Federation of SMEs said Tuesday that the total number of Yellow Umbrella re-enrollees stood at 188,000 as of the end of June.

Yellow Umbrella is a mutual aid system designed to help micro and small business owners prepare for business closure, old age and other risks. It offers annual income deductions of up to 6 million won ($4,090), protection against the seizure of benefits, and compound interest. Members pay monthly contributions and receive income deductions on business earnings; when a qualifying event such as closure or retirement occurs, they receive their accumulated contributions plus compound interest.

Re-enrollment cases continue to emerge. Yoon Hyeok-jin joined Yellow Umbrella in 2014 and paid roughly 400,000 won a month in contributions before closing his pasta restaurant in 2020, at which point he received about 24 million won in benefits. He used the payout to open a new restaurant and rejoined the program.

Lee Ji-su, a young small business owner who closed a brunch cafe and opened a handmade pudding shop, joined in 2023 and received about 11 million won in benefits, which she put toward a new sign and remodeling costs for her new store. She said she chose to re-enroll not only for the income deduction but also for welfare perks such as accommodation discounts.

More than half of re-enrollees received their payouts within a relatively short period. Members enrolled for less than three years accounted for 54.1 percent of re-enrollees, while those in the three-to-five-year range made up 20.8 percent. In most cases, members received their payouts within five years of joining and used the funds to restart their businesses.

The average payout per re-enrollee was about 12 million won, and the average monthly contribution at the time of initial enrollment was 280,000 won. After rejoining, the average monthly contribution rose to 303,000 won — an increase of about 8 percent.

The number of members contributing the maximum monthly amount of 1 million won grew from 11,000 to 14,000 upon re-enrollment, a roughly 27 percent increase, indicating that returning members place greater value on the program's benefits.

By industry, the accommodation and food service sector — particularly sensitive to economic fluctuations — posted a re-enrollment rate about 9 percentage points higher than its overall active membership rate, the widest gap among all sectors.

"The high re-enrollment rate among small business owners in industries where closures and restarts are frequent shows that Yellow Umbrella is fulfilling its role as a social safety net," said Lee Chang-ho, head of the mutual aid business division at the Korea Federation of SMEs. "We will continue to do our best to improve the system so that more small business owners can benefit."

Meanwhile, Yellow Umbrella was introduced in 2007 and is widely regarded as a leading social safety net for micro and small business owners facing risks such as closure or old age. As high interest rates and sluggish domestic demand have driven up business closures in recent years, the program's role has expanded beyond simple closure support to helping owners secure restart capital and stabilize their livelihoods. The number of cases in which owners use their closure payouts to relaunch and then re-enroll has been consistently rising, reinforcing the program's function as a support system for second chances.