Michelle Steel, appointed as the first US ambassador to South Korea under the second Trump administration, is expected to arrive this week. She is set to begin coordinating with the South Korean government on a range of pressing issues, including a bilateral dispute over Coupang Inc and the forced-labor tariffs recently announced by the Trump administration.

According to political and diplomatic sources, Steel is expected to enter the country this week and prepare for her official appointment.

Foreign ambassadors typically begin official activities upon submitting a copy of their credentials to the chief of protocol at the Foreign Ministry. However, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and protocol chief Kim Tae-jin are accompanying President Lee Jae-myung on his trip to the United States and South America this week, so the credential submission is expected to take place sometime next week.

Steel's arrival will fill a post that has been vacant for a year and a half. She is the second Korean American to serve as US ambassador to South Korea and is expected to maintain regular communication with the South Korean government to coordinate bilateral issues.

The Coupang dispute is among the most prominent issues on the agenda. The US House Legislation and Judiciary Committee released a report alleging that the South Korean government discriminates against Coupang Inc, a US company, and the White House subsequently backed the report's findings, reigniting the controversy.

In response, the South Korean government on Thursday delivered a detailed position paper through its embassy in Washington to correct factual errors in the report and present its rebuttal. The paper covered South Korea's principles on regulatory legislation and enforcement, the non-discriminatory nature of its digital regulations, the facts surrounding the Coupang data breach and the validity of the Personal Information Protection Commission's ruling, and the government's actions regarding Coupang.

The US House has yet to issue an official response. A Foreign Ministry official said the ministry had not received any significant reaction so far, adding that it would continue to explain and make the case for South Korea's position regardless of how the US side responds.

Also at stake is implementation of the joint fact sheet agreed upon by the two leaders, which covers $350 billion in South Korean investment in the United States and the construction of nuclear-powered submarines. A working-level consultative team from both sides held its first meeting in Seoul in early June and agreed to continue discussions, but a second meeting, to be held in the United States, is still being scheduled.

Talks related to the Trump administration's newly imposed forced-labor tariffs are also drawing attention. The US Trade Representative on Thursday imposed additional tariffs of 10 or 12.5 percent on 60 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act, citing their failure to adequately enforce forced-labor prohibitions. The South Korean government believes the measure will not push the effective tariff rate above the 15 percent agreed with the United States, and further consultations with Steel on the matter are expected.