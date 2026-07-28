The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that it has designated Kim Dae-nyeon, current chair of the committee's election advisory commission, as its new secretary-general.

Kim previously held a series of senior posts at the National Election Commission — including director of public affairs, president of the Election Training Institute, director-general of the management bureau, head of the planning and management office, and deputy secretary-general — before being appointed secretary-general, a minister-level position, in November 2016. His appointment marks the first time a minister-level official has been named secretary-general of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

During his tenure at the commission, Kim oversaw the 19th presidential election and the 7th nationwide local elections. Over roughly 30 years of public service before his retirement in September 2018, he handled the full range of public institution management, including organizational planning, budget and personnel administration, external affairs, and education and training. He is widely regarded for his ability to steer large organizations steadily while finding common ground on contentious issues.

Kim has also served as chair of the election management committee for the 41st and 42nd Korean Sport & Olympic Committee presidential elections, as well as chair of the election system reform committee, giving him long-standing involvement in the committee's institutional reform efforts. Despite being an outside figure, he is considered to have a deep understanding of the committee's organizational structure, decision-making processes, the realities facing member associations, and the broader issues confronting Korean sports.

Committee President Yoo Seung-min said Kim "not only brings proven administrative capabilities built over a long career in public service, but also understands our organization and the field more deeply than anyone, having worked alongside the committee for years." Yoo added that he expects Kim "to play a major role in developing the committee into a more transparent and trusted organization, and in faithfully reflecting the diverse voices from the sporting community in our policies and administration."

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said it will formally appoint the new secretary-general after completing the required prior consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and obtaining board approval in accordance with its regulations.