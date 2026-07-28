Actor Choi Su-jong, widely regarded as one of South Korea's most devoted husbands, again showed his affection for wife Ha Hee-ra.

Appearing on KBS 1TV's morning talk show "Achim Madang" on Tuesday, Choi was introduced by host Eom Ji-in as "the enemy of every husband in Korea — the nation's ultimate romantic."

"A marriage takes effort from both sides," Choi said. "We just celebrated our 34th anniversary. What matters is getting to know each other more deeply and holding each other in respect."

When asked whether he had held Ha's hand and kissed her that very morning, Choi said it was a matter of course. "It's just habit — I hug everyone in my family, and Ha Hee-ra gets one extra," he said.

Choi still speaks to Ha using formal honorifics. Asked whether he keeps that formal speech even during arguments, he said, "We've never had one."

Host Eom responded with a skeptical "Come on," but Choi stood by the claim. "When a woman marries, her husband is the only one she can lean on. All she's really asking is, 'Please take my side,'" he said. "When your wife says 'I had a hard day,' what she means is, 'I want you to comfort me.'"