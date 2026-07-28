Lotte Department Store is running the "izna's Atelier" pop-up store at The Crown on the below-ground first floor of the Avenuel wing at its Jamsil branch through Aug. 12, showcasing a collaboration between girl group izna and premium bakery brand France Louvre Baguette.

The pop-up features a limited menu inspired by the tastes and personalities of izna's members, with seven collaboration-exclusive products drawing on each member's nickname.

Standout items include Mai's croissant "Geotman Boji Maissang," Bang Ji-min's chili salt bread "Jjigeumbang," and Coco's cream cheese red bean bread "Konyangi Angbbang." The lineup also includes member-themed baked goods and the izna Dubai Chewy Cookie.

Customers who purchase the "izna's Atelier Set," which includes all limited menu items, receive two randomly selected photo cards from a set of 12. The store also carries the brand's signature bestsellers, including "Budeul KREAM Bread" and "The Louvre Museum."