A man in his 30s who lured a minor into having sex with him multiple times has been sentenced to prison.

The Cheongju District Court's Criminal Division 22, presided over by Judge Han Sang-won, sentenced the man, identified only as A, to two years in prison on charges of statutory rape.

A was indicted for having sex three times with a middle school girl, identified as B, at a motel and in a vehicle in Jincheon-gun, North Chungcheong Province, between August and October 2024.

A was introduced to B through another middle school girl he had met via a chat app and then lured her. B had been looking for a place to stay overnight at the time.

"The defendant did not reach a settlement with the victim, but it does not appear that illegal means were used in the course of the crime," the court said in its ruling. "We have determined a prison sentence on these grounds, but will not order immediate detention given the possibility of a future settlement."