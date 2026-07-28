Security footage of a woman stealing a potted plant from outside a shop in Busan has sparked public outrage.

JTBC's Sageon Banjang, a TV crime-news program, reported Sunday on the theft outside a Busan store.

The shop owner told the program that they had placed several potted plants outside and tended to them carefully, hoping customers and passersby would enjoy the flowers as they walked by.

On July 7, CCTV footage captured a woman — her face concealed beneath a parasol — picking up one of the plants and walking away.

The owner said they had been attending to a customer at the time and did not notice the plant disappear, only realizing what had happened after reviewing the CCTV footage.

"I was completely stunned that someone just took a flower I had carefully grown every day," the owner said, adding that they had filed a police report. They said they came forward with the story "to raise awareness so that something like this never happens again."