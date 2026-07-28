Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, the two pillars of South Korea's pharmaceutical and biotech industry, each set all-time quarterly earnings records in the second quarter of this year. Samsung Biologics leveraged its position as the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organization, while Celltrion completed a portfolio shift toward high-margin next-generation biosimilars — demonstrating that two distinct business models can each generate durable structural profitability.

Samsung Biologics posted consolidated second-quarter sales of 1.32 trillion won ($901 million) and operating profit of 586.4 billion won, up 30.2 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. The company maintained an operating margin of 44.4 percent even after absorbing upfront costs and depreciation charges tied to the new Plant 5 and its Rockville, Maryland production facility.

The primary driver was the full operation of Plants 1 through 4 — collectively the largest single-site manufacturing complex in the world. A steady stream of large, long-term contracts from global pharmaceutical majors pushed the company's cumulative order backlog past $21.7 billion, spanning 115 CMO and 176 CDO contracts.

Samsung Biologics also moved beyond its core antibody drug CMO business by acquiring Polypeptide Group, a global peptide CDMO, for 1.5 billion Swiss francs (about 2.7 trillion won), extending its reach into the active pharmaceutical ingredient market for obesity and diabetes treatments. The company plans to open a sales office in the Netherlands in the third quarter, completing a global order network linking the United States, Europe and Asia.

Celltrion posted second-quarter sales of 1.39 trillion won and operating profit of 451.8 billion won, up 45 percent and 86.3 percent year on year, respectively, setting a consecutive record for the highest quarterly sales in the company's history. Its operating margin climbed to 32.4 percent.

The engine behind Celltrion's strong results was a fundamental shift toward high-margin new biosimilars. Products including Zymfentra, Remsima SC, Yuflyma and Vegzelma now account for 65 percent of total biotech product sales. Five products launched last year — Idenzelt, Aptuzma, Omlyclo, Stovoclor and Steqeyma — together generated more than 300 billion won in quarterly sales.

The cost of sales ratio improved sharply to 38 percent, down 5.4 percentage points from a year earlier, as higher-margin new products gained share, legacy high-cost inventory was drawn down and manufacturing yields improved. With fixed-cost leverage rising and higher-margin products multiplying, operating profit is now growing far faster than sales — a classic operating leverage effect. Celltrion said it expects to exceed its full-year targets of 5.3 trillion won in sales and 1.8 trillion won in operating profit.

Behind both companies' record global performances lie three shared drivers: production efficiency, portfolio diversification and aggressive investment.

Both companies have maximized cost competitiveness through world-class manufacturing yields and process optimization. Samsung Biologics keeps Plants 1 through 4 running at full capacity, reducing fixed-cost burdens while maximizing revenue. Celltrion rapidly cleared high-cost inventory and streamlined its production processes to achieve a cost-of-sales ratio of 38 percent, entering a phase where operating profit accelerates sharply as sales grow.

Both companies are also moving quickly beyond simple contract manufacturing and first-generation generics into higher-value new markets. Samsung Biologics has built capabilities in new modalities including mRNA and antibody-drug conjugates, and its acquisition of Polypeptide Group has staked an early claim in the fast-growing peptide ingredient market for obesity and diabetes drugs. Celltrion has pushed the share of high-margin new products such as Zymfentra and Vegzelma to 65 percent of sales across major European markets and the United States, fundamentally transforming its product mix.

A shared structural advantage is the reinvestment of strong cash generation into future growth rather than short-term earnings management. Celltrion absorbed all research and development costs for building an 18-product biosimilar lineup by 2030 and for identifying new drug candidates in the current period, yet still defended an operating margin above 30 percent. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in cutting-edge global technologies — including through the Samsung Life Science Fund's stake in US-based Cartography Biosciences — to build next-generation platform capabilities.

"We will continue to strengthen our order competitiveness and sustain our decisive competitive edge by expanding our three pillars of production capacity, portfolio and global presence," a Samsung Biologics official said. A Celltrion official said the company would "reinvest the stable cash flow generated from biosimilars into follow-on products and drug development, doing our utmost to exceed our annual earnings targets and enhance long-term corporate value."