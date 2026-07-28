Huvis announced Tuesday that it is accelerating its push to bring the cooling fiber brand Duraron-Cool into the apparel market.

The company launched Duraron-Cool T-shirts this summer in collaboration with fashion brands Musinsa Standard and Umbro. Outdoor brand National Geographic also teamed up with Huvis to release shoes and bags made with the Duraron-Cool cooling material.

"We are expanding the application of Duraron-Cool beyond its traditional focus on bedding to everyday wear, sportswear and fashion accessories," a Huvis official said.

Duraron-Cool uses polyethylene (PE) — a material with high thermal conductivity — as its primary ingredient, rapidly drawing heat away from the wearer's body. Huvis developed the country's first cooling PE fiber for apparel use in 2022. The material retains the cooling effect and moisture-wicking properties of earlier versions while offering strength comparable to polyester, making it easier to work with in production. The company plans to export Duraron-Cool to overseas markets where demand for cooling products is strong.

"This year is significant because Duraron-Cool has been applied in earnest to a wide range of fashion products that consumers use in daily life — from T-shirts to bags and shoes," Huvis CEO Kim Seok-hyeon said. "We will continue to strengthen the quality competitiveness that the apparel market demands — not only cooling performance but also comfort, durability and color expression — to establish Duraron-Cool as the go-to functional material for summer."