Former President Yoon Suk Yeol received about 1.71 billion won ($1.16 million) in prison deposits over the past year, according to data released Monday.

The office of Rep. Park Eun-jeong of the Rebuilding Korea Party, a member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said the inmate who received the largest amount in prison deposits at Seoul Detention Center between July 10 last year and July 10 this year collected 1,714,700,137 won. That inmate is believed to be Yoon. He received deposits on 39,829 separate occasions and made 511 withdrawals totaling 1,705,523,330 won.

Yoon's total receipts were roughly 13 times those of the second-highest recipient at Seoul Detention Center, who received 131.35 million won.

The deposits Yoon received over the past year amounted to 6.3 times the annual presidential salary of 271.77 million won.

Kim Keon Hee was recorded as the inmate who received the largest amount in prison deposits at Seoul Southern Detention Center, collecting 171.23 million won across 8,119 transactions between Aug. 12 last year and July 10 this year. She made 92 withdrawals totaling 161.81 million won.

Yoon and Kim are believed to have transferred the deposited funds to separate bank accounts.

The maximum amount an inmate may hold in prison deposits at any one time is 4 million won. Any amount exceeding the limit is either paid out upon release or, upon request, transferred to a personal bank account.