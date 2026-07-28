Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that 16 of its products — spanning home appliances and smartphones — were named winners of the 2026 Korea Green Product of the Year award, organized by the nonprofit civic group Green Purchasing Network.

The company took home the most awards in the industry, with judges citing its AI-based energy-saving technology and high-efficiency features. The Green Product of the Year award is selected through a comprehensive evaluation of environmental performance and product quality by experts from 16 consumer and environmental organizations nationwide, along with a panel of more than 300 consumer assessors.

The Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Pro wall-mounted air conditioner and the Bespoke AI kimchi refrigerator each earned a double honor, taking both the main award and a popularity prize based on high consumer evaluation scores.

The EHS heat pump boiler, making its domestic market debut this year, was also recognized. The product is a high-efficiency heating system that uses ambient air heat and electricity to supply indoor heating and hot water. Samsung Electronics applied high-efficiency heat exchanger and heat pump boiler technology to achieve roughly five times the energy efficiency of conventional fossil-fuel boilers.

The Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Gallery Pro air conditioner, equipped with Samsung's latest patented "comfortable dehumidification" feature, also received an award. The technology finely adjusts refrigerant levels according to the space's humidity and cools the heat exchanger only as much as necessary to dehumidify, preventing the release of unnecessary cold air and maintaining a consistent indoor temperature while cutting energy consumption by up to 30 percent compared with conventional dehumidification functions.

In the mobile category, the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Book 6 Pro were also named Green Products of the Year. The Galaxy S26 series introduced recycled tantalum and lithium in some models for the first time. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro adopted technology that automatically adjusts memory chip power consumption and speed.