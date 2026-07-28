Five Wonju-based companies — Daejin Logistics, BIO Protech, Sewon, Ibex Medical Systems and K2N — will receive excellence awards at the Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Job Creation Awards ceremony, while BR Pharm will receive a special award.

Now in its eighth year, the ceremony will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Sky Convention in Chuncheon.

A total of 10 companies were selected this year, with six of them based in Wonju. The strong showing reflects both the efforts of the companies themselves and Wonju city's active employment initiatives, including its mobile industrial complex job fair program.

Award recipients will receive a range of benefits, including preferential access to programs for improving working conditions, a deferral of local tax audits and priority consideration for small and medium-sized enterprise development fund support.

Excellence award winner Daejin Logistics specializes in freight handling and warehouse operations, contributing to the development of local logistics infrastructure while creating steady employment opportunities.

BIO Protech develops and manufactures medical device consumables related to biosensors, including electrocardiogram electrodes and high-frequency surgical blades, contributing to public health improvement through continuous technological innovation.

Sewon manufactures and sells filters for internal combustion engines, including air conditioner filters, and has worked to improve employee welfare alongside its business growth.

Ibex Medical Systems researches, develops and manufactures hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for medical use, contributing to the advancement of the medical industry while continuously training skilled professionals and improving patients' quality of life.

K2N produces specialized valves and other components used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, pursuing stable growth through ongoing technological innovation while working to improve the quality of life for its employees and their families.

Special award winner BR Pharm manufactures and sells high-quality medical devices and cosmetics, and practices an inclusive employment culture by providing diverse work opportunities to vulnerable groups and local youth, bringing vitality to the community.

A Wonju city official said the job creation and employment efforts demonstrated by Wonju companies are a driving force behind the region's competitiveness, and pledged continued support for job creation and employment stability.

The Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Job Creation Awards recognize outstanding companies within the province that have contributed to job creation and employment stability. Recipients are selected through a comprehensive evaluation of criteria including workforce growth rate, youth hiring growth rate, employment retention rate and development potential.