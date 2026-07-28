Admissions officers from 35 Seoul-area universities to attend

Paju City, led by Mayor Son Bae-chan, will host the "2027 Paju College Admissions Fair" for college-bound students and their parents on Aug. 8 at the Unjeong Happiness Center.

The fair is designed to help students and parents review each university's admissions criteria and assess their chances of acceptance before applications open. Organizers said the event aims to ease anxiety over an increasingly complex college admissions system and provide practical guidance for planning applications.

The fair will offer three programs: one-on-one personalized college counseling, dedicated consultation booths for each of the 35 participating universities, and a special lecture on strategies for the early admissions round.

Particularly notable is the expanded one-on-one college counseling service, offered in partnership with the Paju Office of Education.

Thirty college guidance teachers will participate, providing tailored consultations to a total of 180 students. Based on each student's school record or mock exam scores, teachers will help them map out individualized admissions strategies — covering early admissions, regular admissions, and special tracks such as rural student and vocational high school programs.

Admissions officers from 35 universities in Seoul and the greater metropolitan area — including Dongguk University, Sungshin Women's University and Gyeongin National University of Education — will staff individual university consultation booths. Attendees can speak directly with university representatives about admissions track details, department information and their chances of acceptance, making the event a convenient one-stop venue for students looking to compare multiple schools.

A special lecture on early admissions strategies for the 2027 cycle will also be held, timed roughly a month before the early admissions application window opens. The lecturer is Jo Won-bae, a college guidance lead teacher for Gyeonggi Province and a former EBS college counseling instructor, currently teaching at Jipyeong High School. The lecture is expected to give students and parents a clear overview of the complex early admissions process, and course materials will be distributed free of charge on site.

Kim Ji-suk, head of the lifelong education division, said she hopes many local students and parents preparing for college will attend and use the event as a meaningful opportunity to plan their applications more systematically and approach the admissions process with greater confidence.