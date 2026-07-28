Competition in the summer footwear market is in full swing as brands target consumers bracing for a prolonged heat wave and the vacation season.

Pro-Specs has launched the Shift, which combines the comfort of a sneaker with the breathability of a sandal, alongside the aqua shoe Mir. The Shift features a mesh upper and quick-lace system for easy on-and-off wear and reduced fatigue on long walks. The Mir drains water quickly and dries fast, making it well suited for valley trekking and water parks.

Xexymix has released three summer shoe styles focused on lightweight construction and breathability, including sandal sneakers and mesh sandals. The Mesh Sandal uses mesh material to wick moisture efficiently and dries quickly even when wet.

Oofos has released a collection called Abyssal Trace in collaboration with domestic brand Unaffected, comprising two of Oofos' signature styles — a flip-flop and a clog.

Designer shoe brands are also expanding their lineups with more practical offerings. Archive Appcrk has introduced the Mesh Love String Flat, replacing leather with mesh. The shoe features a heart-shaped fastener and elastic string for easy on-and-off wear, with the mesh construction ensuring breathability.

Mountia has launched the women's outdoor sandal Kelpi and the men's sandal Nixi. Both feature an integrated toe cap to protect the toes during valley hikes and camping trips, with a synthetic rubber outsole for slip resistance.

K2 has unveiled the women's functional Mary Jane sandal Melody, applying mesh material to the classic Mary Jane strap style for improved breathability.

"Multi-use footwear that can be worn not just at vacation destinations but also for commuting and casual outings is becoming the norm," an industry official said. "As heat waves and the rainy season grow longer, more consumers will seek products that satisfy both functionality and style."