UFC lightweight No. 2 contender Arman Tsarukyan is set to face former UFC lightweight champion and current BMF champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 331 on Sept. 20 (Korean Standard Time).

The main event for the card, to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, has not been officially confirmed, though several North American outlets have reported on the matchup based on indirect confirmation.

Tsarukyan and Oliveira first met at UFC 300 in 2024, with Tsarukyan taking a split decision after a fiercely contested three rounds. Tsarukyan (23-3) most recently headlined UFC Qatar, finishing Dan Hooker in the second round.

Outside the octagon, Tsarukyan has consistently competed in Real American Freestyle (RAF) events. He holds a 7-1 record in the promotion but suffered his first loss there when Colby Covington beat him in the RAF 11 main event.

The bout brings Tsarukyan back to the venue where he missed out on a UFC lightweight title shot. He withdrew from UFC 311 with an injury the day before the event, forfeiting his scheduled championship fight against Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (37-11), meanwhile, claimed the BMF title at UFC 326 with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway.

He has won two straight since being knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, and the rematch gives him a chance to avenge his earlier loss to Tsarukyan.

With lightweight champion Justin Gaethje's schedule still undecided and the title picture unsettled, the Oliveira-Tsarukyan rematch is expected to have a significant bearing on the next title race.

Korean veteran Choi Doo-ho has also been confirmed for the card, taking on Patricio "Pitbull" Freire. A win over the No. 15-ranked Freire would mark Choi's return to the lightweight rankings for the first time in a decade, having last cracked the top 15 at No. 11 in 2016.

A bout between Renato Moicano and Brian Ortega has also been confirmed for the event.